JETS winger Trent Buhagiar could easily have dropped his head and adopted a it's-not-my-day mentality.
Buhagiar had two big chances in the opening 10 minutes of the F3 derby on Sunday to put a dagger in the hopes of his former club, the Mariners.
His touch was heavy for the first and allowed Mariners keeper Danny Vukovic to close down the space and block the shot.
The second opportunity, a strike from the edge of the box, lacked venom and was easily met by the Socceroos shotstopper.
Two minutes later, Buhagiar struck, finishing off a stunning team goal with a tap-in to put the Jets on the way to a 2-1 triumph.
"It was a great assist by Daniel Stynes," Buhagiar said. "He played it in perfectly for me and I was lucky enough to tap it home. The first few chances, you have to keep your head high and keep on pushing for that goal. Eventually it came."
The 24-year-old spurned another gilt-edge chance early in the second half.
The Jets' fast-paced, attack-first game is the perfect fit for Buhagiar who has two goals in six appearances and leads the team with shots on target.
Once clocked quicker than Usain Bolt over 20 metres, Buhagiar left Mariners' left back Jacob Farrell with whiplash. Every time Farrell looked to press high up the pitch, bang, Buhagiar was gone.
"The first goal was a pretty good indication of the type of football we can play," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "Trent is quick enough to get into those positions when we create those those opportunities. In the end, he could have had three goals."
Buhagiar has 41 goals in 115 A-League appearances, in which 69 have been off the bench - a record he plans to improve in Newcastle.
"We have an attacking style of team and those chances are going to come up," Buhagiar said. "I have to take them."
Next for the Jets and Buhagiar is a visit by the Brisbane Roar to McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
The Roar scored from a penalty in injury time to draw 1-all with Adelaide at home on Friday night. They sit in 10th place on seven points but have the equal best defence, conceding five goals in seven games.
"Friday's game will be difficult," Papas said. "Brisbane have an extra couple of days [to prepare]."
It was important for us to get the win here. We had a solid four weeks working physically and tactically.
It was good to come here and get a great result.
It was a great team goal.
It was a great assist by Daniel Stynes. He played it in perfectly for me and I was lucky enough to tap it home.
The first few chances, you have to keep your head high and keep on pushing for that goal, eventually it came.
It is an attacking style of team. Those chances are going to come up.
I have to take them.
It is a good stepping stone going forward. Defensively we did well and we were a threat going forward, I don't see why we can't get on a roll.
The ability to stay involved in the game for the whole time. not to drift in and out of games.
When he gets into those position - because he is quick enough - we create enough of those opportunities and in the end he could have had three.
The goal first was a pretty good indication of the type of football we can play. You are playing against someone else and you have to be able to ride certain moments in the game and stay consistent.
There are areas for growth. We won the game, but we want to win in a more emphatic fashion than the way we had to go about it in the second half. But there are other attributes you [need to have] and we had those today.
Today is today. Tomorrow is a new day. I want them to enjoy what they achieved today - winning a derby match. More importantly, the smile they have given our supporters. That is the biggest thing we wanted to play a part in.
Friday's game will be difficult. Brisbane have an extra couple of days [to prepare].
You review, you follow your process and you make sure you are at it again the next day you are on the field.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
