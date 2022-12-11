Jets outgun Mariners in 'perfect' restart to A-League

COACH Arthur Papas was proud of the fight as much as the performance after the Newcastle Jets began take two of the A-League with a pulsating 2-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.
A beautifully executed goal to Trent Buhagiar in the 12th minute and a clinical header by Beka Mikeltadze from a corner in the 66th was enough to earn three valuable points and end a three-game losing streak against the Jets' arch rivals.
Mariners striker Jason Cummings had struck in the 53rd minute to make it 1-all. Josh Nisbet thought he had levelled the scores for a second time in 72nd minute but his goal was ruled out by the VAR for a handball in the lead-up.
The win was the Jets' first over their neighbours since June 1, 2021 and propelled them into fifth position on nine points, with a game in hand.
Playing their first game since November 12 when the A-League went into recess for the World Cup, the Jets produced their best half of football in the opening 45 minutes.
They were under the pump for much of the second half, but scrambled well and found a way to win.
"It was the perfect way to start," Papas said. "To come here, a difficult place, it hasn't been a good place for us for a little while. Credit to the players and the way they performed, the way they fought. It is one game, but it is an important game. It is important to leave here with three points. The boys were really resilient and robust when they needed to be and we were able to hurt them when we had the opportunity."
Central Coast Mariners coach Nick Montgomery expressed his frustration at the VAR decision.
"I honestly think we have the VAR wrong here," he said. "If anyone watched the World Cup. We are talking about the best players in the world, the best officials in the world. If the ref didn't give something in the middle of the park, they never pulled it back unless it was a goal-scoring thing in the 18-yard box.
"We have copped it this week. It will be someone else next week.
"At some point there has to be a bit of common sense. Referees miss stuff. If we are going to start pulling every goal back 30 to 40 seconds, it will be a long season for everybody."
Papas worked the squad overtime during the four-week break and it showed.
Bar a scare in the first minute when Marco Tulio hit the woodwork, the visitors dominated the first half. They were first to the ball, their passing was crisp and movement fluent.
Daniel Stynes, in his starting debut for the Jets, was outstanding down the left side and set up Buhagiar for a deserved 1-0 lead at the break.
Brandon O'Neill pierced the defence with a forward ball to Angus Thurgate. He played a pass to Stynes, who delivered a first-time cross to the back post.
Buhagiar did the rest, burning past Jacob Farrell and slotting a shot in the right corner.
"We expected them to be aggressive. When they press, there are gaps in their pres," Papas said. "It gave us and opportunity to use our pace as well. I thought the first goal was really well scored in particular."
The visitors should have been two-goals up three minutes after the break. Stynes had a shot blocked by Vukovic, the rebound fell to Buhagiar but with an open goal, he had an air swing.
It was a big reprieve for the home side. Four minutes later they were on equal terms.
The Jets failed to clear the ball from a goal mount scramble and Cummings struck hotting a low drive under a diving Duncan.
All of a sudden the home side were on top.
The introduction of Garang Kuol for fellow Socceroo Cummings n the 59th minute added to the danger. But it was the Jets who struck next, albeit against the flow of the game.
From a corner, Beka Dartsmelia swung a ball into the far post. Mikeltadze rolled off his defender and nodded a header back across the goal into the net.
Papas made five changes to the side that went down 2-1 to Melbourne City almost a month ago.
"After the Melbourne City game it was a clean slate," Papas said. "If you are going to reward players for training well, you have to be consistent in that message. The boys who came in acquitted themselves well."
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.