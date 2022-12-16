Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Airport says it will have extra staff to help with the holiday rush

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 2:45pm
Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock says extra staff will be on call to help with the holiday season. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Airport will have additional staff working to help cope with the peak holiday rush, with its executives urging travellers to "practice patience" in the Christmas period.

