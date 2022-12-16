NEWCASTLE Airport will have additional staff working to help cope with the peak holiday rush, with its executives urging travellers to "practice patience" in the Christmas period.
Its CEO, Dr Peter Cock, said the airport was ready to welcome passengers in the holiday period following a disruptive three years.
"This will be the first Christmas since 2019 without COVID restrictions, and we couldn't be happier knowing Newcastle Airport is helping people reconnect with family and friends, and rediscover the joy of travel once again," he said.
Shane De Wit, the airport's Executive General Manager of Aviation, said extra steps had been taken to reduce traveller stress in coming weeks.
"Our region has consistently supported the airport throughout the challenges of the past few years, so we're taking extra steps to ensure we deliver the airport experience our region deserves during this busy time," he said.
Mr De Wit said 307 additional car parks had been added to the airport's short and long stay car parks since last Christmas, all close to the terminal.
"Customers dropping off or collecting family and friends can park and wait for free for a maximum of two hours in our long stay saver and long stay saver overflow car parks.
There will be extra staff at at check-in and security, including the ambassadors employed to answer travellers' questions.
Mr de Wit urged passengers to "plan ahead and practice patience" to assist with a smooth start to the festive season. "Similar to previous school holiday periods, we're encouraging passengers to allow plenty of time and follow recommendations from their airline. This will allow everyone to get through check-in and security and start their holiday sooner in our relaxing departures lounge with lots of comfortable seating," he said.
The Airport, which connects to 12 domestic destinations, will have free kids' activities in departures between December 19 and January 9.
