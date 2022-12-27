Newcastle Herald
Heal Specialist Urgent Care on track to open late February as Dr Tim Stewart explains Laverty Pathology, Hunter Imaging Group and Ethos Health partners will join them on site

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
December 27 2022 - 4:30pm
Heal Specialist Urgent Care's Jason Carney, Alex Miguel, and Dr Tim Stewart on site in Cooks Hill. Picture by Simone De Peak

AN alternative to sitting in a hospital emergency department for hours for broken bones, burns, cuts and illnesses is on its way, with Heal Specialist Urgent Care on track to open in Cooks Hill in late February.

