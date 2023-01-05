Newcastle Herald
NSW Maritime to focus on jet ski riders across Hunter during first safety operation of 2023

By Nick Bielby
January 5 2023 - 4:30pm
A NSW Maritime officer during last year's operation. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The state's marine authority is gearing up for its first crackdown of the year on Hunter waterways with a focus on jet ski riders.

