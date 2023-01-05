The state's marine authority is gearing up for its first crackdown of the year on Hunter waterways with a focus on jet ski riders.
The two-day operation this weekend will target watercraft users who are doing the wrong thing on waterways across the region.
According to NSW Maritime, the greater Hunter has about 14 per cent of the state's licenced jet ski riders.
Lake Macquarie alone has 4057 - the fourth highest number of registered riders in the state.
Aside from the locals, many tourists with jet skis come to enjoy this region at this time of year.
NSW Maritime acting director of northern NSW Sonia McKay said boating safety and education officers would focus on hotspots for watercraft activity in the Hunter.
"Jet skis have surged in popularity across NSW, which means a lot of new and inexperienced riders. Operation Ride Smart is about reminding riders of their responsibilities on the water," Ms McKay said.
"We want all riders to take extra care, be aware of others out on the water, maintain a safe distance and speed, keep a proper lookout, follow the rules and always wear a life jacket. A reminder too that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.
"Please keep in mind our waterways are in a different state than people may be used to, with more debris and unseen hazards following successive, extreme rainfall events."
According to the agency, there are more than 82,000 licenced personal watercraft users - and 20,000 registered personal watercraft - in NSW.
There have been about 120 on-water incidents recorded by NSW Maritime across the state since the beginning of boating season on October 1 - including a fire, cases of capsizing, collisions and several rescues.
