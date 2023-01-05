Police investigating murders are on the clock from the get-go. Every day matters. Those now trying to figure out what happened to Melissa should not be blamed for the lack of answers - there has been almost 30 years for evidence to be lost, witnesses to pass away and memories to become clouded by time. But there are two key questions here: if the inquest was suspended under Section 78, why has there never been anyone arrested in connection to Melissa's murder? And if, instead, the suspension of the inquest was misguided or investigators disagreed with the opinion of the Coroner, why has the inquest not resumed?