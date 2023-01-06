Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Akasha Brewing Company tapping into and building on The Edwards' culture and success

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Akasha founder Dave Padden plans to make Newcastle craft beer the focus at The Edwards. Picture by Simone De Peak

AKASHA founder Dave Padden is a believer in the old adage, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.