Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Eight new social housing dwellings complete in Stannett Street at Waratah West

By Nick Bielby
January 17 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW government has announced the completion of a new social housing development at Waratah West, amid concern from some charitable organisations about growing waiting lists across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.