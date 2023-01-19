Incoming St John the Baptist principal Kate Ferguson said she had enjoyed learning how Newcastle and Maitland had changed and showing her children her old haunts. "We're ready to take on this next journey, or next step." Picture by Max Mason-Hubers. Incoming St Aloysius principal Jeanette Fowles [inset] said she loved learning and sharing this passion with others and working with a community. She said she remembered laying awake as a child and thinking about how to turn her attic into a classroom for the neighbourhood children.