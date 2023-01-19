Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A look inside Cessnock's Shortland Correctional Centre

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three minimum and maximum security prisons loom above Cessnock, but little is known about what goes on inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.