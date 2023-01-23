Newcastle Herald
Cooperative Research Centre Project grants feature Hunter players in latest round of funding from Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
January 24 2023 - 6:00am
Greg Whiteley, second from left, and staff of Whiteley Corporation. Picture from Whitely

TOMAGO manufacturer Whiteley Corporation, the University of Newcastle, Hunter engineering firm Ampcontrol and Western Sydney University will receive $1.97 million in wounds research funding from the federal government's latest round of Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) grants.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

