Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day Honours 2023: Hunter residents among distinguished achievers

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Wilks has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to broadcast media and the community. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

They come from different backgrounds - doctors, professors, volunteers and lifesavers - but they all share a passion for the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.