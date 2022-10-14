Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter police and VOCAL join forces to support victim survivors

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOCAL's Cathy Bremner, Detective Inspector Steve Benson, Superintendent Tracy Chapman and VOCAL's Kerrie Thompson, who said she hoped more funding was on the way to expand the program. Picture by Simone De Peak

HUNTER victims and survivors of crime will receive more support before, during and after they report offences through a new collaboration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.