Hunter Catholic high schools to start expanding from 2024

A TRIO of Catholic schools will start in 2024 their staged transition to accommodate years seven to 12.
The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle told families on Thursday that the year 11 and 12 St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton will add year seven in 2024 and have all grades at the school by 2027.
The year seven to 10 St Pius X High Adamstown will add year 11 no later than 2025 and accommodate all grades by 2026.
The year seven to 10 San Clemente High Mayfield will add year 11 in 2026 and have all grades at the school by 2027.
Director of Schools Gerard Mowbray said the diocese wanted to provide the "best possible educational outcomes for secondary students".
"We remain committed to strong educational outcomes, improved student wellbeing, opportunities for staff, enhanced learning environments and accessible Catholic education," he said.
"The transitions will be resourced and supported by the appointment of various roles including school-based Transition and Student Wellbeing Coordinators."
But families still have concerns.
"This is not great for students now in year 10 who struggled through the trials of COVID and now face doing their HSC year at SFX when the school is adjusting to its first intake of year sevens," one parent said.
The diocese said there had been a site audit at each school and master plans would be completed by mid 2023.
It has assigned primary 'pathway' schools to each high school, which will be given first preference for enrolment. Individual and family circumstances will also be considered.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
