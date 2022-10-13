When Zara Moghbel hears the stories from her home country of Iran, the feeling she describes is "absolute pain".
The 34-year-old student is currently living in Newcastle, but thousands of kilometres back home protests have erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 14 after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. The protests have resulted in further deaths.
Zara will join other Iranians in Newcastle on Saturday to march in solidarity with the women and people of Iran, who are subjected to bans on drinking alcohol, being gay, choosing their own clothing, dating without marriage and accessing uncensored internet.
"Women cannot dance, sex is out of the question without marriage," she said.
"Women cannot marry without a father's permission. They don't have the same heritage rights as males.
"If a woman cheats, a man can kill her. Women are basically objects to them."
Zara says common Australian freedoms such as wearing dresses, going outside and feeling the wind in her hair feel like a privilege compared to life in her home country.
"We know how much our loved ones are not experiencing," she said.
"It's absolute pain. You hate to be safe at the moment, because people are dying on the street and I can't do anything for them.
It's absolute pain. You hate to be safe at the moment, because people are dying on the street and I can't do anything for them.- Zara Moghbel
"We're hearing stories of women dying as young as 13."
This is the reason for Saturday's action, Zara says, to highlight the issue and be a voice for those who can't speak out.
It comes after an initial protest was held at Civic Park on October 1, to coincide with global demonstrations against the Iranian regime.
Zara says protests have taken place in Iran for decades, but the recent uprising has been different.
"At the forefront of these protests are young women, whose rights have been oppressed the most by this regime," she said.
"[They are] taking off and burning their headscarves, cutting their hair in protest and chanting.
"I'm very proud of them. Our generation was so fearful.
"This generation is so fearless and strong-minded. They're inspiring older generations like myself to fight for them.
"We're hoping we will be their voice and tell the world what is happening to them.
"We're calling it a revolution.
"Iranians no longer ask for a change in the rules or minor attitude shifts in the government. Iranians no longer want the Islamic regime."
While protesting here may be safer than Iran, Zara said there were still risks, with fears of Iranian officials attending the rallies and documenting them. The protests call for the Australian government to deny visas to and cut relations with Islamic Republic officials.
"I won't go back home until the regime changes," she said. "I don't feel safe after protesting here and voicing anger towards the regime."
She has flashbacks to her experiences with the "morality police" in Iran, who enforce the country's dress code.
"They look at you to test if your clothing is okay," she said. "They stopped me and said 'why do you have flowers on your shirt?' I said 'I have to go to class, I am late'.
"They would write your name down and they would call you.
"It's a very humiliating process. It makes you feel like nothing."
Zara has appealed to human rights supporters, from all backgrounds, to join the rally on Saturday and show their support.
"This is a human rights issue, this is a women's rights issue," she said.
"Anyone who cares for human rights, should care about this."
Saturday's event begins at 11.30am at Foreshore Park. For more information, visit the Australian Iranian Community of Newcastle - AICN Facebook page.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.