Damon Beddow sentenced in Newcastle District Court over 2020 crash at Eleebana that left seven-month-old girl with catastrophic lifelong brain injury

By Nick Bielby
October 13 2022 - 5:00am
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A Hunter man who caused a car crash that left a seven-month-old girl with severe lifelong brain damage has escaped a term of full-time custody.

