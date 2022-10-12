$2 million in drugs and more than $200,000 in cash seized by police

About $2 million worth of methylamphetamine has been seized as four people were expected to be charged following a series of drug-related arrests in the Hunter and Central Coast regions.
On Wednesday night, three men and a woman were being questioned at Belmont and Wyong police stations.
It came after detectives involved with Strike Force Great arrested a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman following vehicle stops at Killarney Vale and Belmont shortly after 9am on Wednesday.
Afterwards, investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, locating and seizing more than 2kg of methylamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of $2 million, as well as $220,000 in cash.
At Belmont North, a 43-year-old man was arrested as a 42-year-old man was arrested at work in Wyong about 10.30am.
In a statement on Wednesday night, police said all four people were expected to be charged.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
