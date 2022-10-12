Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Arrests at Belmont and Wyong as police seize $2 million in drugs and more than $200,000 in cash

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$2 million in drugs and more than $200,000 in cash seized by police

About $2 million worth of methylamphetamine has been seized as four people were expected to be charged following a series of drug-related arrests in the Hunter and Central Coast regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.