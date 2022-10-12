MARK Natta travelled up the freeway from Western Sydney to join the Newcastle Jets for more opportunities.
However, the teenage centreback was surprised that his chance arrived in round one and in front of co-captain Matt Jurman.
In a reward for hard work and a sign of the faith coach Arthur Papas has in the 19-year-old, Natta was named to start against the Mariners.
Natta was to partner Jordan Elsey in the heart of defence. Jurman, who had a couple of setbacks in the preseason, was listed on the bench.
Of course, the F3 derby was subsequently washed out.
"We find out the line-up on match day. We had a meeting just before we got on the bus," Natta said.
"I was definitely very excited. My first game for the Jets starting. Away in a derby, it was a big game.
"I was hoping to play in round one, maybe I didn't expect it. I was definitely prepared and ready to go.
"In the end it was a bit of a let down. What can you do? Obviously we had been preparing to play for such a long time."
Whether, Papas sticks with the same XI for the visit by Perth Glory to McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday remains to be seen.
Glory don't have the same blistering speed, especially in transition, as the Mariners.
"All you can do is train hard this week and the boss will pick the XI he thinks is best for the game," Natta said.
"It is good for me to know he has faith in me. He is a big believer in working hard and working for the team. The style of play suits me; a lot of passing and playing out from the back.
"The belief really gives me confidence to play my game. I feel at home out there in this system.
"I feel comfortable playing a high defensive line. I can run and am pretty quick. When we are all in unison it is pretty easy. When we are all together, it catches their attack off guard. We are fitter and stronger than everyone else and know we can do it."
Natta burst on to the A-League in 2019-20, making 19 appearances for Wanderers under Carl Robinson.
However, the opportunities dried up after Robinson was sacked and replaced by Mark Rudan.
Jets assistant Arthur Diles and assistant-turned-technical director Gary van Egmond worked with Natta at Western Sydney and the Young Socceroos.
"The boys here are some of the best I have played alongside," Natta said. "They are very welcoming. I feel at home already."
Perth may not boast the same pace as the Mariners but they do have one of the most lethal strikers in the league, Bruno Fornaroli.
"He is a very good player," Natta said. "Those are the players I want to verse. To go against the best players is how you get better.
"A player like that, you ca't give them space to turn and shoot. In the box, he is very dangerous. "
Perth conceded a late goal to go down 1-0 to Western Sydney in their season opener at Comm Bank Stadium.
"They were maybe unlucky to go away with no points," Natta said. 'They will be ready to go and will want three points after missing out in the first week. We will be ready and I can't wait to play.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
