Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets in a rush to clear import for Friday's clash with Western Sydney

By Robert Dillon
January 26 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's new signing, Manabu Saito. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE Jets officials are hoping to expedite the arrival of Japanese import Manabu Saito so that he can make his debut in Friday night's clash with Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.