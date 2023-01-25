Newcastle Jets in a rush to clear import for Friday's clash with Western Sydney

NEWCASTLE Jets officials are hoping to expedite the arrival of Japanese import Manabu Saito so that he can make his debut in Friday night's clash with Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Saito was not expected to be available until Newcastle's round-16 game, against Melbourne Victory on February 4, but Jets coach Arthur Papas told the Newcastle Herald the club was exploring all avenues to fast-track the process of bringing him Down Under.
"We're hopeful he'll be here for the game this weekend," Papas said.
"We're just working on that. It's an hourly process at the moment.
"But if he does get here and he's cleared, we'll be looking to possibly put him onto the bench straight away.
"I'm not ruling it out yet anyway. I know the game is not far away, but we're working on it hourly to get him on a flight and I know he's been looking after himself, in terms of training.
"If it all works out, he could fit in for a 20- or 30-minute cameo."
Papas said the Jets had been "working on this for a couple of weeks" to ensure all Saito's paperwork was in order.
The first Japanese import in Newcastle's history, Saito has won a host of titles in his home country, played more than 400 games in the J-League and represented the national team, scoring a goal against the Socceroos in 2013.
"I thinking it's a positive signing, for sure," Papas said.
"Pedigree wise, he's a very good player. I've coached against him in Japan, so I know a lot about him, and I think it's something that can help us springboard into the second half of the season."
Asked where Saito was likely to line up for Newcastle, Papas replied: "He can play anywhere across the front area.
"In his career he's played as a winger, as a No.10, and as a second striker.
"He's very versatile and technically very good, so he has a lot of attributes that should help us be a little bit more creative."
After releasing defender Jordan Elsey to join Perth Glory and loaning fringe striker Rory Jordan to APIA Leichhardt, 32-year-old Saito will fill one of those positions, but Newcastle still have a vacancy on their roster.
Papas said the Jets would consider their options during the January transfer window but would not be signing anyone "just for the sake of it".
