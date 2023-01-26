Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets coach Arthur Papas looking at fresh strategy for Brisbane

By Craig Kerry
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Timmins is expected to see game time for Newcastle in his return from injury against Brisbane on Friday night. Picture by Simone De Peak

The Jets will not have Japanese recruit Manabu Saito on board in time, but coach Arthur Papas has still flagged changes to his side for the clash with Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.