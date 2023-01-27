STOCKTON captain Nick Foster remains unsure how long seamer Daniel Adelt will be in the casualty ward as the Seagulls continue their bid for back-to-back premierships.
Right-armer Adelt suffered a side strain in Stockton's most recent win over City a fortnight ago and won't be part of the XI against University at Lynn Oval on Saturday.
Nelson Bay product and fellow paceman Ed Williams, who debuted last round, stays in the team now bolstered by the return of NSW Country representative trio Foster, Jeff Goninan and Logan Weston.
"Daniel Adelt's out injured and Ed Williams comes in for him," Foster said.
"I'm not sure if we'll see him again this season, he did a side strain in the game against City."
Stockton sit second on the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder with 46 points, four shy of first and three clear of third.
University, fresh off a midweek victory in the T20 Summer Bash, appear full strength with captain Josh Bennett back from the Bush Blues, Kent county all-rounder Grant Stewart still available and in-form batsman Andrew Harriott named.
This match was one of three yet to start in round 10, with 90 overs now available under two-day conditions.
NSW Country debutant Josh McTaggart lines up for Waratah-Mayfield against an unchanged Belmont at Waratah Oval on Saturday while Hamwicks host fourth-placed City at Passmore Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
