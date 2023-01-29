Newcastle Herald
A-League Women: Newcastle Jets defence shows signs of life in defeat to Wanderers

By Craig Kerry
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle's Lucy Johnson upends Western Sydney's Melissa Caceres on Saturday. Picture by Tim Allsop, Getty Images

Jets coach Ash Wilson was encouraged by a more aggressive defensive display but left ruing missed chances in a 1-0 A-League Women's loss to Western Sydney Wanderers.

