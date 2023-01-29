A-League Women: Newcastle Jets defence shows signs of life in defeat to Wanderers

Jets coach Ash Wilson was encouraged by a more aggressive defensive display but left ruing missed chances in a 1-0 A-League Women's loss to Western Sydney Wanderers.
A 36th minute strike from midfielder Olivia Price, which deflected off Jets defender Taren King, proved the difference on Saturday at Wanderers Football Park in hot conditions.
Newcastle, still second last on the ladder, with seven points from 10 games, had the better of the chances after the goal but missed two great opportunities.
Ash Brodigan (57th minute) hit a cross at close range over the crossbar and substitute Adriana Konjarski (72nd) had a one-on-one shot knocked wide of the post by keeper Jordyn Bloomer.
The loss came after the bye for Newcastle, who went down 4-2 and 5-1 to Sydney and Canberra respectively before the break and have the worst defensive record in the league at 28 goals conceded.
Wilson welcomed the stronger defensive effort ahead of a shot at redemption against Canberra on Sunday at No.2 Sportsground.
"We tried to be a bit more aggressive in what we were doing," Wilson said. "I think the attitude to defending was a lot better this week. It was something we definitely focused on in the time we had off.
"Obviously, that goal, we can still break it down to little moments where we could have been better defensively. I thought up until that point we'd had a pretty solid start and we obviously just didn't capitalise on a couple of moments we had created.
"It was a fairly even contest. I think it just came down to them taking their moments and us not taking ours."
The Jets were without starter Tessa Tamplin, who suffered a recurrence of a hamstring tendon injury in training and has been sent for scans. Bench options Leia Puxty (rolled ankle) and Lara Gooch (overload issue) were also training casualties.
Gooch is expected to be available for the game against Canberra, who lost 5-0 at home to Western United on Saturday.
On Sunday, last-placed Wellington Phoenix almost pushed Newcastle to the bottom of the ladder before drawing 3-3 with Brisbane.
Phoenix were 2-0 behind and down to 10 players in the 28th minute after the send off of Kate Taylor. They fought back to lead 3-2 in the 78th minute before the Roar levelled. Wellington found the back of the net in stoppage time but the goal was denied for offside.
