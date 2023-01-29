Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Mt Arthur Coal at Muswellbrook may close before 2030 due to the NSW Coal Reservation Policy

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
January 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Arthur Coal may be forced to close sooner than expected

The controversial NSW coal reservation policy may force Mt Arthur Coal to close before 2030, the mine's owner BHP has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.