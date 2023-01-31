Import and export tonnage through Newcastle port dropped 13 per cent in 2022, but non-coal trade rose sharply on small volumes.
The fall in trade at the coal-dominated port was in line with figures published last month by Port Waratah Coal Services.
The PWCS data showed Newcastle coal exports fell 17 per cent from 111.3 million tonnes in 2021 to 91.9 million tonnes last year.
Port of Newcastle's trade figures showed imports and exports were down 13 per cent to 145 million tonnes, though booming global coal prices lifted total trade value 93 per cent to $71.3 billion.
General cargo exports rose 110 per cent to 160,000 tonnes, meal and grain exports jumped 56 per cent to 479,000 tonnes and machinery and vehicle imports increased 73 per cent to 44,000 tonnes.
Port chief executive Craig Carmody attributed the drop in overall trade to a year of floods and bad weather.
"In the first half of 2022 the Hunter experienced five flood events, which had implications across the supply chain," he said.
"Unsurprisingly, this contributed to an overall decrease in total import/export trade volumes and ship visits through the port compared to 2021."
Mr Carmody said a "collaborative response" and "making good use of the David Allan dredger and the port's new sweeper vessel Lydia" had helped return the channel quickly to its "designed depth".
Port of Newcastle's executive manager of business development, Matthew Swan, said rises in sorghum, barley and canola shipments had buoyed meal and grain exports.
Most of the meal and grain was destined for China, Japan and Pakistan.
"Wheat continued to perform strongly. The 2.7 million tonnes exported was the second-highest year following 2021," Mr Swan said.
Among the imported cargo were turbine components for the Rye Park wind farm in western NSW, rail wagons for Sydney Metro, grain and coal haulers, equipment for the Kurri Kurri power station and heavy machinery bound for Hunter coalmines.
Mr Carmody revealed on Monday that he had written to Treasurer Matt Kean asking for a review of the port's $1.75 billion lease in line with new legislation designed to pave the way for a large-scale container terminal at Mayfield.
"2023 will be an important year for the port and our commitment to build a container terminal in Newcastle," he said on Tuesday.
"Once the valuation process for the Port of Newcastle Extinguishment of Liability Act is complete, we look forward to a future where businesses right across the Hunter, western and northern NSW can import and export their product through the port more efficiently and cost-effectively."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.