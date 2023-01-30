Investigators have renewed calls for information following a suspicious fire at Adamstown last year.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Dibbs Street about 4.30am on April 26 following reports of a fire.
Upon arrival, officers from Newcastle City Police District and firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW found several vehicles alight, with fire spreading to a nearby three-bedroom house.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters, but several vehicles and the house were destroyed. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Investigators are appealing for the community's assistance to identify two people who were seen in the area around the time of the fire.
Person one was wearing dark clothes, with a hooded jumper covering their head.
Person two is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with long black hair. They were wearing a balaclava at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.