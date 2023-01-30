Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release CCTV footage amid investigation into fire that destroyed vehicles, home at Adamstown in 2022

Updated January 31 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Investigators have renewed calls for information following a suspicious fire at Adamstown last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.