Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens councils reveal parking fine data for 2022

Sage Swinton
Madeline Link
Jessica Brown
By Sage Swinton, Madeline Link, and Jessica Brown
· January 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A City of Newcastle parking officer on Bolton Street. Picture by Marina Neil

Three Hunter councils raked in more than $4.7 million from parking fines last year as road usage rose post-pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.