NSW Public Works will take the lead role in a project that will use sand from Newcastle Harbour to renourish Stockton Beach.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole announced the development, which will see Public Works take over the project from the Hunter Central Coast Development Corporation, at Stockton on Monday morning.
The Federal Government approved $4.7million in funding for the City of Newcastle, part of which will be used to fund investigations into potential harbour sand sources and amenity beach renourishment works.
Mr Toole said Public Works would utilise its engineering and project management expertise to assist the council to deliver all or part of the works funded under the program.
"This helps to provide a project management solution for the City of Newcastle to assist with shorter and longer term solutions for beach nourishment at Stockton," he said.
"Within the scope of the Commonwealth funding, Public Works would manage the work needed to apply for any licences, permits or approvals."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
