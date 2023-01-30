Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jarryd Hayne's defence team flags intention to re-call woman he allegedly raped as witness in upcoming trial

Updated January 30 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Hayne leaving Newcastle courthouse in 2020. File picture

The defence team of Jarryd Hayne plans to call the woman he allegedly raped as a witness in the re-trial set to take place in Sydney from March 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.