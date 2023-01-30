The defence team of Jarryd Hayne plans to call the woman he allegedly raped as a witness in the re-trial set to take place in Sydney from March 6.
It comes four years and two trials after Mr Hayne was charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent for allegedly assaulting a woman in the Hunter.
The woman, who was 26-years-old at the time, was left with bleeding genitals after Mr Hayne allegedly assaulted her with his hand and mouth.
According to court records made available on Monday, the defence team has given notice to the Crown that it plans to apply for the woman to be recalled to the witness box.
The first trial, in Newcastle in 2020, ended with a hung jury before the second trial in, in Sydney in 2021, resulted in Mr Hayne being convicted and jailed for at least three years and eight months.
He successfully appealed to have the conviction overturned early last year and a third trial was ordered.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.