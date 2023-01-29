Newcastle Herald
Jerry Schwartz announces plans for bar, function centre and brewery in Honeysuckle

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Jerry Schwartz outside the commercial property in Merewether Street where plans to open a bar and function centre.

Hotelier Jerry Schwartz has announced plans to open a small bar and function room, to be supplied by an in-house brewery, in a newly built commercial space in Honeysuckle.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

