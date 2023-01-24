Hotelier Jerry Schwartz will work closely with the University of Newcastle to address a skills shortage in the region's hospitality sector.
Dr Schwartz's three Hunter hotels - Hunter Valley Crowne Plaza, Rydges Newcastle and Newcastle Novotel - presently employ about 1200 people in the region.
The first step in the plan is the university's new Bachelor of Tourism, Hospitality and Events which begins next month.
The university aims to eventually have between 150-200 students in the program and potentially establish a physical hotel.
Dr Schwartz confirmed on Tuesday that the college, which he is a shareholder in, was also due to open in Honeysuckle in the first quarter of this year.
When fully operational it will offer courses in hospitality, IT, spa therapy and brewing.
"As far as construction goes, it's all done. The only thing we are waiting for is our final accreditation," Dr Schwartz said.
In addition to providing job-ready graduates, the college's diploma programs would serve as pathways to higher education opportunities.
Students from college and university will be required to undertake mandatory on-the-job training as part of their studies.
Dr Schwartz said he would meet with the university on Wednesday to discuss details of how the training providers could complement each other.
"They have got lots of good ideas, for example, they want to do a wine appreciation and wine manufacturing course, which works brilliantly because it will expose people to the different vineyards in the Hunter region," he said.
"They also have a strong emphasis on on-the-job training.
"It's something I totally support because you don't want to just have theory and no practical experience. I'm keen to help facilitate those opportunities in my businesses."
He foreshadowed new cross-institutional blended learning partnerships with industry and training providers.
"TAFE has got facilities at Kurri Kurri and we have got some facilities at Ourimbah. There's also some potential to do some things here (Callaghan) and in the city as part of the redevelopment. It would be spread across various sites," Dr Zelinsky told the Newcastle Herald.
The university is also working on a new partnership with Tocal Agricultural College, which is operated by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
