The Newcastle All Blacks have crowned themselves the country's best Indigenous rugby league side after defeating Erub United in the Murri vs Koori Interstate Challenge.
In a psychical encounter at Beenleigh in Queensland on Saturday night, the All Blacks claimed an 18-8 victory over a United side featuring former North Queensland outside-back Gideon Gela-Mosby.
The fiery match produced some exciting end-to-end play and while the All Blacks benefited from United losing a player to the sin-bin in either half, overall they were the dominant side throughout the contest.
The victory is believed to be the All Blacks' first in the interstate match, an annual playoff of the sides that win their respective state's Indigenous knockout tournaments.
"We're the best in Australia now," All Blacks forward Isaac Briggs declared after being named man of the match.
Briggs and nephew Callan were oustanding. Centre Callan opened the scoring after only five minutes with a try from a barnstorming 20-metre run down the right edge.
United lost a player to the sin-bin immediately after the try but the All Blacks could only manage a penalty goal while the home side was a man down to take an 8-0 lead.
The Queensland side hit back in the 30th minute when a floating cut-out pass allowed their winger to skirt down the left touchline.
The All Blacks had the ascendancy at the back end of the first half and only half-time likely prevented them from scoring again.
Eight minutes after the break, they extended their lead to 14-4 after halfback Adrian Davis - a former Knights' lower-grade player - sold a dummy and ran between the goal posts untouched from close range.
All Blacks winger Jordan Hammond scored from an overlap on the right edge in the 56th minute, putting the vistors 14 points ahead with 24 minutes left to play.
A set after losing a player to the bin, Erub scored with seven minutes left to play to send their fans into raptures and give themselves a chance of a late comeback. But despite putting the All Blacks under pressure in the final minutes, Newcastle held on for the win.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
