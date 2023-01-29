Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle All Blacks take bragging rights over Murri side Erub United in Interstate Challenge

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle All Blacks and Erub United players come to blows at Beenleigh on Saturday. Picture NRL Images

The Newcastle All Blacks have crowned themselves the country's best Indigenous rugby league side after defeating Erub United in the Murri vs Koori Interstate Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.