Kahibah teenager dead after being found in pool at East Maitland home

A man believed to have drowned in the Lower Hunter last week has been identified as a 19-year-old from Kahibah, police say.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Raymond Terrace Road at East Maitland on January 26 after reports a man was found unresponsive in a pool.
Residents of the home helped police administer CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and took over - but the man could not be saved.
Police on Monday said the man was a 19-year-old Kahibah resident.
Investigators are urging anyone with information that could help with their inquiry into the young man's death to contact Raymond Terrace police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
