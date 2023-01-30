Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Idol hopeful Piper Butcher has a lot on her plate

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
January 31 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Piper Butcher will appear on Australian Idol on Tuesday, January 31. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Piper Butcher has never been what you would call lazy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.