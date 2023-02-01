Newcastle Herald
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Investigations and Features

Cardinal Pell lies in state at Sydney as abuse survivors tie ribbons to St Mary's Cathedral

By Kat Wong and Duncan Murray, Aap
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Auchettl ties ribbons in support of other abuse survivors to the fence of St Mary's Cathedral. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

As Cardinal George Pell's body lies in state at Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral, negotiations are underway to try to resolve plans for a disputed protest set to coincide with his funeral mass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Investigations and Features
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.