Newcastle's Rixon Wingrove has quite the agenda.
The 22-year-old hopes to make the Australian squad for next month's World Baseball Classic, aims to reach double-A level with US franchise the Phillies during 2023 and all while striving towards an ultimate goal - cracking the major league.
But on top of Wingrove's list, attracting his immediate attention, claiming the Claxton Shield.
He will line-up for Adelaide Giants in the Australian Baseball League's championship series, starting with game one against the Heat in Perth on Friday.
The best-of-three decider continues in Adelaide on Saturday and, if required, on Sunday.
Left-handed Wingrove, a first-baseman hitting at .279 this season, follows in familiar footsteps by chasing the sport's national silverware.
"I grew up in Newcastle and came through Phoenix Charlestown, where my family has been for generations," Wingrove told the Newcastle Herald on finals eve.
"My dad [Leighton] and pop [John] both played for the Claxton Shield and to have the opportunity to win that here in Adelaide is pretty special."
Wingrove returns to the top-two showdown having lost with the Giants pre-COVID in 2019-20.
"We came close last time we played [the final], but that feeling of losing isn't something I want to feel again," he said.
The Giants, who last held aloft the Claxton Shield as South Australia in 1980, qualified after edging out Auckland 2-1 in last weekend's semi-final series. Perth defeated Brisbane.
In terms of a head-to-head record across 2022-23, Perth dominated Adelaide (6-2).
"Coming into this series we know we've got to play our best baseball to beat a good ball club in Perth," Wingrove said.
"Match ups this season we've been on the losing end, but now it feels like we're hitting our straps at the right time."
Wingrove also has his eye on higher representative honours, having donned the green and gold for the first time in November.
"We had exhibition matches in Sapporo in Japan and it was my first chance to be part of the Aussie national team," he said.
"It was something I've always wanted to do and strived to achieve since I was a young kid. Hopefully I'll get to play the World Baseball Classic in March."
Pending selection, Wingrove will then report for spring training with Philadelphia. He signed for the Phillies in 2018.
He hopes to step up from high-A outfit the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
"In a few years my goal is to be a Major League Baseball player. That's always been the goal and I feel like I'm on track to do so," he said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
