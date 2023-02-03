Newcastle Herald
Noonan show at Common Circus, Singleton portraits, Cooks Hill reopens, Straitjacket's calendar

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
February 3 2023 - 9:00pm
Rachel Noonan's exhibition is on Saturday, Feb 11 at Common Circus in Hamilton.

Rachel Noonan is a contemporary, abstract artist who works from her home studio in Charlestown. She has curated a collection of paintings that she will be exhibiting at Common Circus Studios. Her exhibition Reflections will open for one day only on Saturday, February 11, between 11 and 2pm at Common Circus Studios, upstairs at Common Circus on Denison Street, Hamilton.

