Rachel Noonan is a contemporary, abstract artist who works from her home studio in Charlestown. She has curated a collection of paintings that she will be exhibiting at Common Circus Studios. Her exhibition Reflections will open for one day only on Saturday, February 11, between 11 and 2pm at Common Circus Studios, upstairs at Common Circus on Denison Street, Hamilton.
She describes her collection as colourful, bold and uplifting. She works predominantly with acrylics and gouache on canvas, painting intuitively to create bold colour combinations, textured work, reflecting on special moments in time to rekindle feelings of joy and contentment.
Dino Consalvo and Ahn Well's hip Hamilton gallery has an exciting line-up of exhibiting artists in 2023.
Among the highlights: a show of new work by Mario Minichiello, who is coming from his re-established home in the UK. His show is May 27 - June 18.
Other artists scheduled at Straitjacket in the coming months include Isabel Gomez (from March 4), Zachary Craig (March 4), Julia Flanagan (March 4), Rob Cleworth (April 1), Alessia Sakoff (April 1), Paul Maher (April 29), James Rhodes (April 29), Kerrie Oliver (April 29) and Marlene Houston (June 24).
A unique installation is currently on show in Singleton.
We Are Singleton: Portrait of a Town is the second instalment of a long-term portrait project by photographer Edwina Richards. This showing is the culmination of a two-year collaborative social documentary project, which has been shaped by over 100 Singletonians including local photographers, subjects, researchers, and production assistants.
It was conceived and produced by Christopher Saunders.
Mark Widdup is set to reopen his long-time commercial gallery on Bull Street in Cooks Hill in early March with a show of new work by Rodney Bathgate. The property features new outdoor spaces and a major renovation.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
