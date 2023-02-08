The Greens will launch their Lower Hunter public transport strategy on Thursday.
The policy, which is designed to "reset and revitalise" public transport, features free public transport, including on all buses, trains, light rail and ferries.
It also includes a plan to wind-back the privatisation of Newcastle's transport system, fast track accessibility upgrades for all public transport options, create high-quality manufacturing jobs in NSW and allow pets to travel on public transport.
"You mention public transport to just about anyone in Newcastle and you will get the same response - anger or just a sad shake of the head. Privatisation, offshoring and maliciously incompetent government decisions have wreaked havoc on the lives of Novocastrians," Greens MP and transport spokesperson Abigail Boyd said.
Candidate for Newcastle John Mackenzie said the Greens fought against the truncation of the Newcastle rail line and the privatisation of the bus and ferry services.
"Sadly our greatest fears were realised - Newcastle's transport system has gone completely off the rails," he said.
"The Greens plan will get us back on track. By taking back our bus services into public hands as soon as possible, we will pave the way for Newcastle to become the well-running and vibrant city that I know it can be.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
