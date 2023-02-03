The Greens want free public transport, pets on buses, trains and ferries, and a roll back of service privatisation across the state.
Proposed policies outlined on Friday, are designed to give the NSW transport system a reboot.
The Greens pointed to Luxembourg, which scrapped public transport fees in 2020, and some cities in Belgium, France and Estonia that had made public transport free years ago.
Topics took to the streets of Newcastle West to find out what voters think of current transport options in the Hunter.
Opinions were divided on the quality of our tram, train and bus services, with some saying they wouldn't catch public transport more if it was free.
"I think [public transport] is kind of a waste because no one really catches it," The Hill resident Aimee said.
"I work at Edgeworth and I can't even catch public transport all the way out there."
Brayden, a New Lambton resident, said that he'd "100 per cent" catch public transport more if it were free. He already catches it three or four times a week, but believes it's "not really [that good]".
"It was better before they put the trams in," he said.
When asked about the Greens transport policies, Katelyn of Fern Bay said, "it doesn't sound like it'll happen, ever".
"[The transport] is pretty s--t here. It's pretty bad," she said.
And residents reported slimmer options further out in the Hunter.
"It's a little bit of a pain. I have to drive 10 minutes to the nearest train station," Amelia from Maitland said.
"There's no buses and [the train] often stops working. It's flooding, it's stopped. It's delayed, it's stopped. You're late to work, you're late to your classes, it's a pain."
Amelia said she wouldn't get the train more if public transport were free.
"It's not really viable [to come to Newcastle from Maitland]", she said.
But those living closer to the city had a more positive outlook.
"[I catch public transport] maybe three to four times a week," Newcastle resident Leicha said.
Living in the inner city, she spends about $10 a week on trams and said the policy wouldn't change how often she's on transport. "I'd probably just be a bit lazier if I knew it was for free," Leicha said.
She likes the convenience of trams through the city.
Fellow Newcastle resident Shahmam said he catches public transport "everyday". He spends "maybe $10" a week on these services. He wouldn't catch transport more if it were free.
"[I catch public transport] maybe a couple of times a week," Bridget of Carrington said.
"It's all right. Sometimes I have to catch a few buses to get places.
"I'd probably catch it more if it was free. It'd be easier to go into Newcastle. You wouldn't have to drive and find a [parking spot]."
Daniel, a Newcastle East resident, said he spends "about 10 bucks a week" on public transport.
"I moved into [Newcastle East] about six weeks ago. I just catch a bus everywhere now," he said. "I don't really check. I just tap my card and do what I need to. I guess I'd get it more if it was free."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney.
