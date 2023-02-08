Newcastle Herald
Glencore fails to lodge appeal over the Independent Planning Commission's rejection of the Glendell extension project.

Updated February 8 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:34am
Ravensworth Estate saved after Glencore fails to appeal Glendell decision

A 750 hectare parcel of land between Muswellbrook and Singleton, which is believed to have been the site of some of Australia's bloodiest frontier violence, appears to have been saved from a massive mining extension project.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

