Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Report offers a blueprint for the Hunter Region's clean energy and environmental transition

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opportunity: More than 13,500 jobs and $3.7billion in economic output could be generated in the Upper Hunter from post-mining rehabilitation and sustainable land use over the next two decades, a new report suggests.

Post mining voids covering an area the size of Sydney Harbour could be the lasting environmental legacy of coal mining in the Hunter, a new report has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.