Post mining voids covering an area the size of Sydney Harbour could be the lasting environmental legacy of coal mining in the Hunter, a new report has warned.
The report, After the coal rush, the clean up. A community blueprint to restore the Hunter, calls for an urgent overhaul of mine site rehabilitation and a greater share of coal royalties to assist the region's post mining transition.
At the same time, the authors argue that a royalty system similar to the one used in Queensland should be introduced in NSW.
It is estimated that, with a top rate of 40 per cent, the state could have recouped an extra $23billion in royalties last financial year.
"Coal royalties currently make up less than two per cent of NSW budget revenue - less than vehicle registration and taxes, but it could be much higher if the public share of profits from coal were increased," the report said.
The report, produced by the Hunter Renewal community organisation, was compiled with the assistance of local academics, Traditional Owners, energy experts, and community members.
They estimate more than 130,000 hectares of land will become available for new use in the next 20 years as 17 mines close.
About 50,000 hectares of that land is 'buffer land' an area between mines and surrounding communities.
At least 25 pit voids, which have a combined area the same as Sydney Harbour, are expected to remain with no current rehabilitation plans.
But there are also opportunities as the region's economic base changes. An extra 670 full time jobs could be created in the region by increasing the level of rehabilitation and land management and extending this to buffer lands.
If renewable energy precincts are added to this scenario, 13,600 jobs could be created with a $3.7billion boost to the local economy in the next two decades.
"Hunter Valley residents are eager to seize post-mining opportunities and transform our region for the better," Hunter Renewal Engagement lead and Singleton resident Sophie Nichols said.
"If politicians listen to locals, we can achieve a vision for the Hunter of connected, healthy communities, a restored environment and a diversified, sustainable economy with a strong focus on clean energy industries."
The report also found that there is strong community support for better rehabilitation requirements for coal projects so companies cannot leave open pits when mining ends.
It also supported greater local involvement to determine post-mining land use, the return of land, especially unmined buffer zones to Traditional Owners and the creation of an independent Hunter Rehabilitation and Restoration Commission to plan coordinate and deliver a restored Hunter Valley.
The report will be officially launched at Singleton Diggers, York St, Singleton 6pm-7.30pm Wednesday February 8.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
