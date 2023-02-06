When we think of lifesavers, we think of mint candies.
And, of course, the stars of society who patrol the beaches and literally save lives.
So we're pleased to let you know that two of the Hunter's promising young volunteers have been named the female and male Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year.
We take our broad brim hat off to Kaylah Broadhead, of Nobbys Surf Life Saving Club, and Gabe Widseth, of Redhead Surf Life Saving Club for claiming the gongs.
Mark Colless, of Newcastle Permanent and a member of the panel who selected the winners, said surf lifesaving clubs are "true assets to the community".
"Our surf lifesaving clubs not only ensure everyday Aussies are safe at the beach, they're helping to mould and shape the next generation of exceptional young people," he said.
"Kaylah and Gabe are already contributing to their clubs and communities. They've both earned their surf rescue certificates, so are already going out on patrol, and are both keen to further their education and help promote more youth involvement in surf lifesaving.
"They are two exceptional young people and very worthy of this recognition."
Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said Kaylah and Gabe show "the future of surf lifesaving is in good hands".
"Our clubs and community should feel extremely proud of Kaylah and Gabe," Henry said.
"We're always keen for more youth members and we hope these two wonderful members inspire young surf lifesavers across our branches."
The two young lifesavers certainly appear to be well-rounded people. As well-rounded as the other form of lifesaver, one might say.
Jeff McCloy and Mark Hughes are household names in the Hunter.
If we wanted to resort to a well-worn saying, we'd say they're "Hunter through and through".
So if you combine the two, you'd have a partnership that could possibly rival Joey and Matty Johns. [OK, that might be taking things a bit far]
Jeff is obviously known for being a property developer and businessman. Plus, he gave things a shake when he sat in the lord mayor's chair for a while, eh.
And Mark is obviously known for establishing the Mark Hughes Foundation to take on brain cancer, having been through his own experience with the disease. Plus, Mark won two premierships with the Knights, so he's kinda Newcastle royalty.
Anyhow, Jeff admires Mark and his wife Kirralee for their community work, positivity and determination.
So the Hughes family will work to raise awareness for charities that the McCloy Family Foundation supports.
They will also become the face of the group's housing developments in the Hunter.
