Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's plan for cashless pokies in five years in all NSW pubs and clubs

By Maureen Dettre
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Dominic Perrottet wants every poker machine in NSW to be cashless within five years. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Every poker machine in NSW will be cashless within five years under an ambitious plan to overhaul the gaming industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.