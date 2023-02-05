A SERVING police officer with face Singleton Local Court an assault charge that NSW Police says now has his employment under review.
Police began an investigation about 2.30pm on Sunday after reports of "an allegedly domestic-related incident" between and man and a woman in Singleton that occurred on Saturday.
Inquiries led officers to arrest the 32-year-old probationary constable, issuing a future court attendance notice for common assault (domestic violence).
The 32-year-old is due to face court on April 13.
"His employment status is now under review," NSW Police said in a statement.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
