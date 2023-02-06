PUNK stalwarts Frenzal Rhomb will headline the opening night of the Hamilton Station Hotel's expanded band room on March 17.
The venue, which has been at the heart of the Newcastle punk and hardcore scenes in recent years, has undergone a significant renovation taking the band room's capacity from 190 to 350 people.
This was made possible after the venue received a Live Music Australia grant to invest $25,000 in a new PA and lighting for the band room, including a full digital front-of-house system and a programmable lighting console.
Hamilton Station Hotel booking agent, Spencer Scott, said to celebrate the new band room the hotel will host a series of major shows through to Anzac Day.
"It'll definitely open up the scale of the gigs that we're able to do," Scott said.
The March 17 opening night will be Frenzal Rhomb's first show at the Hamilton Station Hotel, but the individual members have all performed there in different projects.
The cheeky four-piece, who are best known for their triple j favourites Never Had So Much Fun, You're Not My Friend and We're Going Out Tonight, are tipped to release their 10th album this year.
Newcastle punk bands Boudicca and Where's Jimmy will join Frenzal Rhomb on support at the launch party.
Indie-rock troubadour Adam Newling, who last month packed out the Cambridge Hotel's warehouse, is also confirmed to play the new stage on March 24 with Newcastle acts Dust, Soyboy, and NTL Landmarks. The venue will also host Yours Truly (April 9) and Eliza & The Delusionals (April 25).
The Hamilton Station's expansion is particularly welcome given the impending closure of the Cambridge Hotel in June.
"The Cambridge is so crucial to the musical ecosystem, and I'm glad to hear the guys will be continuing at King Street, but our room will offer more diversity for touring bands and Newcastle acts," Scott said.
