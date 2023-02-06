Newcastle Herald
Hamilton Station Hotel to open expanded band room with Frenzal Rhomb show

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:41am, first published 9:30am
Frenzal Rhomb will perform their first ever show at the Hamilton Station Hotel on March 17. Picture by Anna Warr

PUNK stalwarts Frenzal Rhomb will headline the opening night of the Hamilton Station Hotel's expanded band room on March 17.

Local News

