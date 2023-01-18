Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

Adam Newling sweats it out in front of his adorning audience

By Josh Leeson
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Newling appealed to young and old with his explosive set at the Cambridge Hotel. Pictures by Paul Dear

WAS it balmy or barmy?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.