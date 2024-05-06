Marathon mission to rescue catamaran and crew from rough seas

A CATAMARAN and its crew have been safely brought back to shore after becoming distressed in wild water in the early hours of Monday.
The alarm was sounded when Marine Rescue NSW radio operators at Port Stephens answered a call for help just before 3.30am on May 6.
A sail catamaran lost engine power about six nautical miles south east of Seal Rocks and the sails could not be raised because of rough weather offshore.
A Marine Rescue NSW crew from Port Stephens was assembled and deployed at about 5am after a request from the police force's Marine Area Command.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Courtney Greenslade said volunteers battled volatile weather - including a two-to-three metre swell and wind gusts more than 50 kilometres per hour - on their way to the catamaran.
"Conditions were extremely challenging throughout the entire mission," she said.
The rescue boat reached the distressed vessel just before 7.30am and secured a towline before starting the slow trip back to Nelson Bay.
"The return trip was a delicate six hour operation because of the conditions and the weight of the sail cat," she said.
"Both people on board the sail cat were OK, while our crew was fatigued after eight hours on water."
The Marine Rescue NSW crew on board the Port Stephens 31 were able to safely guide the distressed vessel back to shore.
"Our radio operators at Marine Rescue Port Stephens also did an exceptional job managing communications for the rescue mission," Inspector Greenslade said.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) had a strong wind warning in place for the Hunter Coast on Monday, May 6, as gloomy weather lingered in the region.
A Marine Rescue NSW spokesperson urged boaters to always check conditions before heading out on the water.
