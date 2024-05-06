Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Marathon mission to rescue catamaran and crew from rough seas

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 6 2024 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Marine Rescue NSW

A CATAMARAN and its crew have been safely brought back to shore after becoming distressed in wild water in the early hours of Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.