Several Newcastle police officers descended on Hunter Street Tuesday afternoon to break up a fight between a group of people police allege had also just assaulted the owners of a nearby business.
A Highway Patrol officer noticed the group engaged in a brawl on Hunter Street in Newcastle West around 3.45pm and called in support from other officers attached to the Newcastle Police District.
At least five police vehicles closed Hunter Street in both directions as officers took control of the situation. The road was re-opened around 4pm.
Police were seen speaking with around six young people in the street after the fracas, and two others a short time later.
Police allege that the group had already assaulted the owners of a nearby business - a man and woman who suffered minor injuries in the altercation - before the fight broke out.
Two men and a teenage boy were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where police said inquiries were continuing Tuesday evening.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
