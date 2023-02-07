Newcastle Herald
Police intervene in Hunter Street fight at Newcastle after group descends into brawl outside convenience store

Simon McCarthy
Madeline Link
By Simon McCarthy, and Madeline Link
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Several Newcastle police officers descended on Hunter Street Tuesday afternoon to break up a fight between a group of people police allege had also just assaulted the owners of a nearby business.

