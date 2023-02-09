The mayors of Singleton and Muswellbrook have called on candidates in the seat of Upper Hunter to commit to the continuation of the Resources for Regions program.
The local government areas produce an estimated 43 per cent of NSW's coal mining output. In 2021 this was worth $18billion of the $40billion reaped from the sale of coal.
The state government announced this week that mining royalties for this financial year were forecast at between $5-6 billion.
Singleton mayor Sue Moore and Muswellbrook mayor Steve Reynolds said it was essential that the Resources for Regions program remained in order to ensure community infrastructure and programs were delivered to mining-impacted communities.
They have also called for an increase in the allocation of funds received by councils for the delivery of services.
"Singleton Council is very proud of the approach we've taken to make Resources For Regions about the community by extending the opportunity for funding for a range of projects, and not only council infrastructure," she said.
"This is not just a funding program for council, it is about delivering real outcomes for our community in the here and now. It is about lessening the impact that mining has on our people.
"Seeing the difference this program has made to people has just been so rewarding, and it's a great way council and the state government can work together to return a just proportion of the economic value of coal mining to our community.
Cr Reynolds said even with the freeze on the amount of royalties being paid to the state, it is only fair that those communities who face the daily impacts are supported.
"This is not about changing the Royalties for Rejuvenation program or the expert panel. They are very future focused. This program is about our communities where the mining impact is felt daily," he said.
"We need ongoing support right now and it would not pass the fair dinkum test if our communities lost the certainty that the Resources for Regions program provides.
"The continuation of this program, and the changes that have been made since Round Seven, are critical to our communities. Taking it away would be an insult."
Cessnock City Council received $626,337 to upgrade the northern side of Branxton from Church Street to Anvil Creek Bridge
The project is one of 355 projects worth $560 million that have been rolled out since the program was established in 2012.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.