When Beresfield's Jade Hoad heard Pink's Summer Carnival tour was coming to McDonald Jones Stadium she said she "had a meltdown".
The super fan has seen Pink every time she has come to Newcastle including 2004, twice in 2007, and she even lined up from the morning in 2009 to make sure she was front row for the Funhouse tour.
Add to this travelling to Sydney to see her perform in 2002, 2012 and 2018 and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger Pink fan in the Hunter.
"I was pretty pumped when I got the notification this morning," Jade said.
"I was having a meltdown then I got in the car and on the radio they were playing her new song.
"It was the best morning of my life."
Her love of the popstar began in 2000 when she listened to her first Pink CD.
"She's just so real," the 37-year-old said.
"When you're a bit of a troubled teen, she was just so relatable and I've kind of grown with her.
"She sings about her relationship, her life, equality. She speaks up for people with no voice."
Jade said she is keen to see her idol in the bigger stadium arena after previous performances at the entertainment centre.
"I saw Elton John a few weeks ago, and I thought this is an epic venue for a concert," she said.
"I hope there are a couple more dates added."
Pink is known as a top-notch performer with aerial stunts featuring regularly in her shows.
Jade said she expects to see some form of acrobatics at the stadium gig.
"It's not a Pink concert unless she's in the air," she said.
"She gets really engaged with the crowd."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
