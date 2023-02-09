Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Beresfield super fan Jade Hoad 'pumped' for Pink's return to Newcastle for McDonald Jones Stadium concert

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 9 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beresfield's Jade Hoad is excited Pink is coming back to perform in Newcastle next year. She has seen Pink every time she has played in Newcastle.

When Beresfield's Jade Hoad heard Pink's Summer Carnival tour was coming to McDonald Jones Stadium she said she "had a meltdown".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.