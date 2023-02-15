Newcastle Herald
The Beauford at Mayfield has a new family friendly future and signs up Roy's Kitchen | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
February 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Jason 'Roy' Kuyltjes and Sarah Miller at Mayfield Bowling Club in 2019. They are moving their Roy's Kitchen business to the Beauford Hotel. Picture by Marina Neil

Roy's Kitchen is moving from Mayfield Bowling Club to the Beauford Hotel in Mayfield, which is under new management.

