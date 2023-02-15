Roy's Kitchen is moving from Mayfield Bowling Club to the Beauford Hotel in Mayfield, which is under new management.
Roy's "popped up" at the Beauford on Monday to serve a simple snacks menu for punters watching the Super Bowl and will introduce a full menu on March 1. Their final day of service at the bowlo is February 26. Lil' Roys will keep on slinging wings at Islington's Shout Brewery.
"Roy" is actually Jason Kuyltjes who has lived in Mayfield since he was 12. His first job (aged 14) was working alongside his mother at Ingall St Takeaway across the road from Mayfield Bowlo. His brother is a chef and his father used to be an off-site caterer so hospitality and cooking most definitely runs in the family.
Jason opened a bistro at the bowlo in 2018 which ran for two years, then switched focus to a standalone restaurant in 2020 in Mayfield before returning to the bowlo.
The Beauford's licensee Allan "Jacko" Jackson and his wife Renee are thrilled to have Roy's on board.
"The pub's been a bit stagnant over the years and it's never really been family friendly," Renee said.
"We don't have any pokies any more, they were all taken out by the previous owner. Currently, kids can't be in the front bar area because we have the TAB out there but we are going to move that into its own little room so people can bring their kids into the front bar and not be segregated from everyone else.
"Pubs we have previously been in have been all about the community and family friendly so that's what we wanted to bring to the Beauy."
Renee is originally from Adelaide but has called Newcastle home for the past 20 years. Jacko is "Newcastle born and bred".
"He's run pubs in Islington, we had a lease on a pub in Carrington, we lived in Mayfield when we got out of pubs. The Beauford was our local for about seven years, and now we're here," Renee said.
"We know a lot of people around the area. We've sat and watched young couples come in with little ones and mum has to sit out in the back room while dad has a beer in the front bar. It's so 1940s, like a saloon bar for the women, and we wanted to change that scenario.
"Jason and Sarah are amazing people and they've also got a little one. I think teaming up with them will bring new life to the place and make it more inviting. We want the pair on them in and comfortable before we officially launch, all new beers have been put on tap and we've repainted both rooms to make it a proper restaurant area.
"We have bigger plans in the future to put a beer garden out the back of the bottle shop with a kids play area, too."
Stop by and say hi to Jacko and Ren, and keep an eye on their socials for the Beauy's official launch party.
La Tia Veneno has a new name and a new menu but the same friendly faces. Say hello to La Chosita.
Peruvian-born owner Jason Osorio said he, Hannah Furmage and his mother Miza "had fun" making tamales but it was time for a change.
"The food truck has been renamed La Chosita (the little shanty) and will again be sharing culture via food," he said.
"We'll be cooking mainly Peruvian street food, sandwiches like the pan con chicharron (pork belly sandwich), pan con lomo (Peruvian stir fry sandwich), papa a la huancaina (creamy, cheesy Huancayo style spuds) and spicy fresh ceviches.
"We are hoping to open on Friday and Saturday nights in the coming months with our own style of street parties but in the meantime we will keep trading at the same location, Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 2.30pm."
La Chosita officially opens tomorrow at 78 Maitland Road, Islington.
A renowned guest chef is planning a visit to Âpé Yakitori Bar at Honeysuckle to host a special degustation. Details to come.
Kumache Kitchen is parking its food truck near the University of Newcastle's Shortland building from Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm. Ninety-five per cent of its tasty Venezuelan/South American menu is gluten-free, and much of it vegan-friendly too.
Leaves & Fishes at Pokolbin is changing hands. Sharon and Damien Burke opened the restaurant in 2004, having purchased the property in 1979 and building their family home there in 1982. The Boathouses accommodation opened on-site in 2008 followed by The Store in 2018. The business has been a true family affair, with the couple's children all working there over the years.
Head to Chiefly de Gallo's courtyard tonight at 6.30pm for a "Rock n Roll Barbecue" featuring a two-hour set from singer-songwriter Tim Rossington. Happy Hour is at 4pm. It's all happening at 177 King Street in Newcastle.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar at Cessnock is hosting a five-course degustation dinner at 6pm on Tuesday, February 21.
Each course will be matched with wine from Silkman Wines, and winemaker Liz Silkman is guest speaker at the event. Tickets are $90 per person, book by phoning 4005 6766 or emailing reception@vincentstreet.com.au.
Paperboy Espresso is opening at 1/122 Ocean Street in Dudley. Trading hours are 6.30am to 1.30pm, seven days, with maqui bowls, "quick bite" breakfast options, toasties, smoothies and coffee on the menu.
Tabu at Wollombi is switching things up on Wednesday, March 8, taking a break from its "traditional Asian" menu and treating diners to a three-course Italian menu. But you must book, and quickly - this is for 10 diners only.
